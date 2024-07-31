Bombers Walk Off Victoria to Win Game 1 of TCL Playoffs

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers earned a walk-off win 1-0 to take a 1-0 series lead in the TCL Texas Division Finals over the Victoria Generals.

It was a pitcher's duel throughout the night as Bombers' ace Bryson Walker and Generals' southpaw Ben Polleschultz traded scoreless frames throughout the night. Victoria was able to get runners in scoring position in the second and third innings, but Walker worked out of trouble and kept the Generals scoreless.

In the top of the eighth, the Generals were able to load the bases with only one out, but Bomber third baseman Tristan Russell made an incredible diving catch on a line drive by Cameron Nickens and doubled up the runner at third to escape the frame without surrendering a run.

Walker was untouchable all night long as he went eight innings of scoreless baseball, only allowing five hits and striking out 10 Generals. Polleschultz had a good effort as well, going 8.1 innings scoreless, allowing four hits and striking out eight.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Bombers also would load the bases with only one out, but Generals' reliever Julio Garcia was able to get Bryce Grizzaffi to ground into a double play to send the game to extra innings.

In extras, it was pitcher Cameron Edmonds for the Bombers who retired the Generals in order to keep the game tied. Edmonds went two innings, allowing no hits and striking out three.

In the bottom of the tenth, it was Harrison Griffith who played the role of hero as he grounded a ball down the first base line to score Grizzaffi from third to give the Bombers the lone run of the game, and a 1-0 victory.

The Bombers head to Victoria for Game 2 of the series tomorrow night, needing just one win to advance to the Texas Collegiate League Championship Game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. You can watch the action on TCL TV or listen to the Bombers' radio broadcast on 1150 AM The Zone.

