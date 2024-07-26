Bombers Swept by Victoria to Close Regular Season Home Schedule

July 26, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers were defeated by the Victoria Generals 10-5 on Aggie Night and Fireworks Friday. The game also marked the final regular season home game for the Bombers this summer.

The Generals scored early with an RBI groundout from Travis Bragg making it 1-0 Victoria. The Bombers answered back in the bottom half with an RBI groundout of their own from Taylor Tomlin tying the score at 1. The Generals added on a run in the second thanks to an RBI single from Connor Clark and a run in the third on an RBI triple from Jacob Sanchez to make it 3-1 Generals after 3.

The Bombers answered with a run in the fourth on an RBI single from Tristan Russell to make it 3-2 Generals. Victoria would add on another run in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Bragg to make it 4-2.

The Bombers would go on to score three unanswered as they scored on a passed ball in the fifth and scored on another passed ball and an RBI single from Russell in the sixth to give the Bombers a 5-4 lead.

But it was the eighth inning in which Victoria took command of the game. The inning started with a home run by Drew Schmidt to tie the score at 5. From there, the Generals added five more runs on three hits to make the score 10-5 Generals which would be the final tally.

Tonight concluded the regular season home schedule for the Bombers. The team heads to Victoria tomorrow and Sunday, July 27-28 to battle the Generals again to close out the regular season, before returning home next Tuesday, July 30 for Game 1 of the 2024 TCL Playoffs against Victoria. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets to Tuesday's game, visit bvbombers.com.

