Bombers Fall to Victoria on Dairy Queen Jersey Night

July 26, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers were beaten by the Victoria Generals 5-1 at home on Dairy Queen jersey night.

The Generals opened the scoring in the top of the third on an RBI single from Diego Diaz which made it 1-0 Victoria. The Bombers would respond immediately on an RBI single of their own from Brock DeYoung in the bottom of the third to tie the score at 1.

However, the Generals took the lead in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Riley Bender and added on an insurance run on a wild pitch in the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh on a two-RBI double from Dillon Flores, making it 5-1 Generals, which would be the final score.

The Generals were led on the mound by lefty Miles Clack who pitched seven innings allowing only one run and three hits while striking out seven Bombers.

At the end of the game, the Bombers auctioned off the Dairy Queen jerseys worn on the field to fans who bid online with part of the proceeds benefitting the Children's Miracle Network.

The Bombers will take on the Victoria Generals again tomorrow night at home on Texas A&M Aggie Night and Fireworks Friday at Edible Field. This also marks the final home game of the regular season for Brazos Valley before the playoffs begin next week. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

