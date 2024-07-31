Bryson Walker Wins Third Texas Collegiate League Pitcher of the Week Award

July 31, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce that starting pitcher Bryson Walker was recently named TCL Pitcher of the Week for the third time this season.

Walker, who has recently committed to the University of Iowa, was dominant against the Seguin River Monsters on July 23, going seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing only two hits and striking out nine River Monster hitters. This performance also helped him become the TCL's new single-season strikeout king.

Walker followed up that outing with eight scoreless innings in Game 1 of the TCL Playoffs against the top-seeded Victoria Generals where he struck out 10 Generals in the Bombers' 1-0 victory.

Walker is no stranger to success this summer as he now holds a 4-1 record with a 0.63 ERA and 81 strikeouts.

The Brazos Valley Bombers would once again like to congratulate Bryson on this incredible honor and a historic season in the TCL. The Bombers travel to Victoria tomorrow to take on the Generals in Game 2 of the TCL Texas Division Championship, needing only one win to advance to the championship game. You can watch the action live on TCL TV or listen to the Bombers' radio broadcast on 1150 AM The Zone.

