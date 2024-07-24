Bryson Walker Is the New TCL Single-Season Strikeout King

July 24, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers would like to congratulate starting pitcher Bryson Walker for becoming the Texas Collegiate League's all-time single-season strikeout leader after earning his 71st strikeout in a 6-2 win over the River Monsters.

Walker breaks the record previously held by Arkansas Tech pitcher John Gray, who set the mark of 70 back in 2022 with the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Walker was thrilled to have the record in such a prestigious summer league.

"This is one of the best feelings I've had in baseball," Walker said. "Breaking records is great. I just want to thank everyone that I've played with, all the coaches, as well as Sean Kenny and Woody Williams who worked with me all spring for development. This past spring was supposed to be my last season of college baseball, but I bet on myself and worked on development and I can't emphasize enough how big of a role Sean and Woody played in my success. Those two guys really helped me develop into who I am today and I wouldn't be here without those two guys."

Walker is excited about the remainder of the season for the Bombers and hopes to contribute to a deep postseason run for the Bombers.

"I can't wait for what's in store for the Bombers in the playoffs and can't wait to get back to work on Tuesday for the first game of the TCL playoffs."

The Bombers would once again like to congratulate Bryson on his outstanding accomplishment and wish him the best throughout the remainder of the season and for the rest of his baseball career. If you want to catch Bryson and the Bombers in action, the team is home against the Seguin River Monsters tonight at 7:05 PM. For tickets, visit bvbombers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 24, 2024

Bryson Walker Is the New TCL Single-Season Strikeout King - Brazos Valley Bombers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.