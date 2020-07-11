Drillers Blanked by Generals

VICTORIA, TX - A strong pitching duel unfolded Saturday night in Victoria, Texas as the Tulsa Drillers were shutout for the first time this season, falling 2-0 to the Victoria Generals. Tulsa's offense struggled for the second straight night as hitters produced just seven hits in the shutout loss. It is the first time this season that the Drillers have suffered consecutive losses.

The game started promisingly for the Drillers as they took an initial lead with a run in the top of the first inning. Alec Sanchez singled with one out, stole second and scored on a fielder's choice ground out.

Victoria's first run came across in the second inning when a fielder's choice brought Wes Folse home from third. The Generals scored again on a solo home run by Peyton Robertson in the fifth.

The Drillers closest scoring opportunity came in the top of the eighth. A base hit by USC's Clay Owens and walk to Alec Sanchez put runners at first and second. A double steal moved both runners into scoring position, but both were left stranded.

TULSA HITTERS: Sanchez went 1-3 to extend his hitting streak to seven straight games.

Owens was the only Tulsa batter to have two hits in the game.

TULSA PITCHERS: John Beller made his second start of the season, going two innings and giving up his first run of the season. Beller was charged with his first loss of the season.

Adam Scoggins pitched two innings for the Drillers giving up only one hit and striking out four.

Bryce Osmond gave up his first hit and first run of the season and also struck out four batters in four innings of work.

UP NEXT: Tulsa and Victoria will play the final game of their three-game series Sunday night in south Texas. Starting time in Victoria is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - TBA

Victoria - TBD

