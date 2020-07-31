Drillers Bats Remain Silent in 2-1 Loss

AMARILLO, TX - The Tulsa Drillers Texas Collegiate League playoff hopes suffered a major setback Friday at Amarillo's Hodgetown. The Drillers offensive deficiencies continued in a 2-1 loss to the Amarillo Sod Squad as Tulsa was limited to just the one run on five hits. The result clinched a playoff berth for the Sod Squad, while it left the Drillers postseason hopes on life support.

Tulsa's only hopes of claiming a playoff berth are to finish second in the North Division to the Sod Squad. The Drillers will have to win their final two games of the regular season against the Squad to have a chance at a postseason berth. Frisco, who has had nearly half of its games cancelled this season, currently holds the second playoff spot in the TCL's North Division.

Starting pitchers Bryce Osmond and Cooper Harris were dominant through the first five innings of Friday's series opener between the Drillers and Sod Dogs. Neither starter allowed a run through the first five innings.

Amarillo finally opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. A walk and a double put runners at second and third to open the inning. Ryan Miller relieved Osmond and got a run-scoring groundout before uncorking an errant pickoff that allowed a second run to score and give the Sod Dogs a 2-0 lead.

Tulsa's only run came in the top of the seventh. Cam Chick drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Max Hewitt brought him home with a base hit that pulled the Drillers to within 2-1.

They would get no closer as Amarillo relievers Troy Jones and Everett Hurst held Tulsa without a hit over the final 2.2 innings.

Tulsa lost despite out-hitting Amarillo 5-3.

TULSA HITTERS: USC's Clay Owens accounted for three of the Drillers five hits. Owens had a double and two singles, raising his season average to .226. The first baseman has hit safely in four straight games.

Hewitt and Alec Sanchez had one hit each.

Tulsa has a total of just eight hits in its past two games.

TULSA PITCHERS: Osmond was overpowering for most of his outing, holding the Sod Dogs without a hit for the first four innings. The Jenks and OSU right-hander worked into the sixth inning and was charged with two runs on just two hits. He walked three batters and struck out eight. Osmond will end the regular season with a 2.49 ERA.

North Carolina Central reliever Ryan Miller relieved Osmond in the sixth and went the rest of the way. Miller blanked the Dogs over the final three innings, allowing just one hit.

UP NEXT: The Drillers will play their next-to-last game of the regular season Saturday with the second game of the three-game set against the Sod Squad. First pitch at Amarillo's Hodgetown is again set for 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's game can be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - LHP Colton Williams (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Amarillo - TBD

