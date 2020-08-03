Drillers Win Regular Season Finale, Will Open Playoffs Tuesday in Tulsa

AMARILLO, TX - The Tulsa Drillers wrapped up the Texas Collegiate League regular season and a weeklong stay in Amarillo Sunday night with a victory. The Drillers set a season high with 15 hits and defeated the Amarillo Sod Squad 8-6 at Hodgetown.

The two teams now head to Tulsa where they will meet again in the TCL North Division Playoff Series. The best-of-three series will open Tuesday night at ONEOK Field before moving back to Hodgetown for Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3. The winner of the North Division Series will advance to the TCL Championship Game which will be played on Saturday night. It will be a winner-take-all one game matchup.

Tuesday's game will be the only postseason game played at ONEOK Field. All season members, club seat holders and suite holders will receive tickets to the game as part of their season packages. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Sunday night's season finale was a "bullpen game" for the Drillers and they used a total of five pitchers who have mainly been used out of the bullpen this season.

Vian, Oklahoma native Javier Ramos made his first start of the season for Tulsa and struggled in his one inning of work. Ramos allowed two runs in the first after a hit batter, a walk and a hit loaded the bases. A second hit batter and a wild pitch brought in two runs as the Sod Squad took an early 2-0 lead.

The Drillers earned a run back an inning later. With a runner on first, Max Hewitt hit a deep fly ball off the left field wall putting runners at second and third. Brody Gibson then hit an RBI groundout, scoring Jamal O'Guinn to make it 2-1.

Tulsa came back to take the lead in the third. With runners on second and third, Bixby native Cade Cabbiness hit a two-run single, scoring Ben MacNaughton and Jordan Wiley to give the Drillers a 3-2 lead.

They added two more runs in the fifth. Colby Gomes led off the inning with a double, and Cabbiness followed with a single that also produced a throwing error that brought Gomes home. One batter later O'Guinn singled, plating Cabbiness to extend Tulsa's lead to 5-2.

A bases-loaded walk helped Amarillo get one run back in the sixth inning.

Cabbiness responded with one of Tulsa's longest home runs of the season in the seventh, extending the lead to 6-3.

The Sod Squad got within one run in the seventh when Mike Rosario hit a two-run homer that brought the score to 6-5.

The Drillers added one more run in the eighth after a Ryan Cash single led to a throwing error by the Sod Squad right fielder, allowing Dylan Gardner to score.

Amarillo's final run of the night came across when Cooper Edwards hit an RBI single in the eighth bringing the score to 7-6.

The final run for Tulsa came when Colby Gomes hit his first home run of the season in the ninth.

TULSA HITTERS: Cabbiness and Cash had three hits each in the game. Cabbiness also added four runs batted in.

Gomes had two hits for the Drillers, including his first home run of the season. He also scored two runs.

Hewitt and O'Guinn finished with two hits each.

TULSA PITCHERS: Tulsa's pitchers got into a couple of bases loaded jams but got out with minimal damage, as Amarillo stranded 16 runners.

Javier Ramos pitched one inning, giving up two runs.

Riley Boyd pitched three scoreless innings and surrendered only one hit.

Kaleb McCullough made his first appearance since July 10, pitching 2.2 innings and giving up three runs.

Paul Rector made his first appearance since July 14 and threw one inning, giving up one run.

Ryan Miller got the final four outs in the game to pick up his second save of the season.

Tulsa pitching combined for 13 strikeouts for the game.

UP NEXT: The Drillers will play Game 1 of the Texas Collegiate League North Division Playoff Series on Tuesday, August 4 at ONEOK Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 3 through TulsaDrillers.com.

The game can be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

