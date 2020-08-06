Drillers Win Big to Force Winner-Take-All Game 3

August 6, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





AMARILLO, TX - Just one night after the Tulsa Drillers struggled to score runs, leaving 14 runners on base, the Drillers offense came alive Wednesday night in Amarillo by setting new season high for hits and runs as they defeated the Amarillo Sod Squad in 14-2 in Game 2 of the North Division Texas Collegiate League Playoff Series.

The win evens the best-of-three series at one game each, setting up a decisive, winner-take-all Game 3 Thursday night at Amarillo's Hodgetown.

The Drillers swung the bats early and often in Wednesday's big win as five of the first six batters in the game put the ball in play on the first pitch. The aggressiveness paid off as the game's third batter, Cade Cabbiness, hit a first pitch double. One batter later Clay Owens hit a fly ball that fell in "no-mans land," scoring Cabbiness to give the Drillers an early 1-0 lead.

Colby Gomes extended the Drillers lead in a big way in the third. With runners at first and third, Gomes hit a deep three-run home run over left-center field fence, extending Tulsa's lead to 4-0.

The scoring continued as Dylan Gardner led off the fifth inning with a single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cabbiness. One more run came in after Alec Sanchez singled, stole second, advanced to third on an error and eventually scored on a Jamal O'Guinn single, upping Tulsa's lead to 6-0.

Tulsa starting pitcher Kale Davis kept the Amarillo bats silent until a string of hits plated two runs in the fourth. Ben Rozenblum had a run-scoring double before scoring himself on a Jose Torres double, bringing the score to 6-2.

The Drillers earned two more runs in the sixth. Cabbiness drove in his second run of the game by plating Ryan Cash on another double. The second run came in when O'Guinn hit a fly ball to right for the second out, but the right fielder thought it was the third out, which allowed Sanchez to easily score from third, making the score 8-2.

The flood gates opened for Tulsa as they put the game out of reach in the seventh scoring six more runs on four hits, two walks and one error bringing the final score to 14-2.

TULSA HITTERS: The Drillers totaled 16 hits and 14 runs in the game, both are the highest totals of the season.

Gomes, who plays and pitches at the University of Nebraska, finished with 2 hits and 5 RBIs.

Sanchez and Cabbiness each totaled 3 hits with Cabbiness adding 3 RBIs.

TULSA PITCHERS: The Drillers had good outings from two OSU Cowboys on Wednesday. Starter Kale Davis went 4 innings only allowing two runs. Bryce Osmond pitched in relief, coming on in the fifth and delivering two hitless, scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

ORU's Adam Scoggins pitched one inning of relief striking out two.

OU's Javier Ramos pitched 1.2 innings giving up two hits and striking out one.

BOXSCORE

UP NEXT: The Drillers and Sod Squad will now face off in a winner-take-all Game 3 Thursday night at Hodgetown. Starting time for Thursday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. If the Drillers win Game 3, they will face the Brazos Valley Bombers Saturday in Bryan, Texas in the TCL Championship Game.

All Texas Collegiate League playoff games can be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from August 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.