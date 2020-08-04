Drillers Open TCL Playoffs Tonight at ONEOK Field

August 4, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release





The Tulsa Drillers will begin play in the Texas Collegiate League Playoffs tonight, August 4, at ONEOK Field. The Drillers will host the Amarillo Sod Squad in Game 1 of the best-of-three TCL North Division Playoff Series. First pitch in downtown Tulsa is set for 7:00 p.m. and it will be the only home playoff game for the Drillers.

Tulsa enters the postseason as the number two seed in the North Division, while the Sod Squad come in as North Division Champions and as the division's number one seed, earning the right to host Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 of the series.

The winner between the Drillers and Sod Squad will advance to face the South Division winner in a one game, winner-take-all TCL Championship Game on Saturday, August 8. The Brazos Valley Bombers and the San Antonio Flying Chanclas are meeting in the South Division Series. Brazos Valley has dominated the TCL, winning six of the last seven league titles.

The pitching matchup for Wednesday's Game 1 at ONEOK Field will feature the University of Texas Arlington's Cade Winquest (0-1, 4.61 ERA) for the Drillers against West Texas A&M's Jake Suddreth (0-2, 6.13 ERA) for the Sod Squad.

Winquest will be coming off his best outing of the season. The right-hander threw five no hit, scoreless innings on July 28 against the Amarillo Sod Dogs. He walked two batters and struck out nine, but he did not receive a decision after the Drillers failed to hold a late lead. Winquest has not faced the Sod Squad this season.

Suddreth also had his best outing in his last appearance, surrendering only one earned run in 4.1 innings against the Sod Dogs on July 24. He has faced the Drillers once this season and only went one inning giving up two hits and three runs.

Tulsa has faced the Sod Squad six times this season with each team winning three games. In those six meetings, the Drillers have outscored the Squad 35-29 and have outhit them 51-41. Tulsa pitchers have combined to strike out 80 Sod Squad, an average of just over 13 batters per game.

Tickets for Tuesday's lone playoff game in Tulsa are now on sale.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from August 4, 2020

Drillers Open TCL Playoffs Tonight at ONEOK Field - Tulsa Drillers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.