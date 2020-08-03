Cane Cutters Wrap up 2020 Season with Wild Walk-Off Win

August 3, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Acadiana Cane Cutters News Release





Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters earned the sweep of the Texarkana Twins with a 14-13 walk-off win on a wild pitch Sunday night at Fabacher Field.

The Cane Cutters had 13 hits and three errors compared to Texarkana's 11 hits and five errors.

Jacob Burke (Southeastern), the Powerade Player of the Game, came in to score the winning run, going 4-for-5 with three runs, two RBI and a walk. Designated hitter Cole McConnell (LA Tech) went 3-for-4 with two runs, four RBI and a walk while Caleb Hill (Nicholls State) was 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

Acadiana got on the board in the first inning and Texarkana responded with a run in the third. The Cane Cutters took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the third and then added another run in the fifth. The Twins tied things up at 5-5 in the top of the sixth and Acadiana responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. After Texarkana added a run in the top of the eighth, the Cane Cutters added four more runs in the bottom of the inning. The Twins then made a comeback with seven runs in the top of the ninth but Acadiana was able to rally in the bottom of the ninth for the walk-off.

The Cane Cutters sent seven pitchers to the mound Sunday night, with Nick Judice (ULM) earning the win after closing out the top of the ninth.

The Cane Cutters ended the season with a 14-14 record. Will Veillon (BRCC) finished the season leading the Cane Cutters at the plate with a .359 batting average despite missing the last week of the season. Veillon, Ethan Lege (Delgado CC) and Marshall Skinner (Northwestern) tied in home runs with two each. Cole McConnell led the team in RBI with 18.

Bailey Holstein (UNO) led the pitching staff in wins with three. Chandler Best (Southern Miss) had the most strikeouts with 33. Hayden Johns (New Mexico State) finished the season with a 0.00 ERA as one of the team's go to relievers.

The Acadiana Cane Cutters would like to thank all their fans and partners who made the 2020 season such a success.

