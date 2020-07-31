Twins Play Final Home Game of 2020 Season

July 31, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Texarkana Twins News Release





Texarkana, TX - the Twins played their last home game of the 2020 season tonight against the Frisco RoughRiders. The bats woke up for the Twins again tonight, but they could not put enough runs on the board late in the game, as Frisco took the final game of the series and completed a season sweep against the Twins.

The Riders took the lead early once again tonight, scoring two runs in the second and four more in the third. The Twins had to dig themselves out of a hole again, but they took the challenge and ran with it, scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning, and then scoring another run in the bottom of the fourth, making the score 6-5 after 4. The Riders scored one more run, making the score 7-5 halfway through the 5th inning. However, the Twins wanted to finish their last home game with a bang. The Twins tied the game in the bottom of the 5th inning after Keegan Sueltz knocked in Kade Turnage with a double, and later reached home himself. The rest of the game was all Riders, as they scored six more runs in the last four innings and ending the game in decisive fashion, winning by a final score of 13-7.

Easton Turnage started things off for the Twins tonight, pitching for 2.2 innings and fanning one. Flavio Tirado relieve for Turnage and lasted 2.2 innings and striking out 2. Jack Strickland came in during the 6th inning and lasted 1.1 innings. Ethan Current followed Strickland and pitched for 2/3 of the 8th inning, and Sebastian Romero came after Strickland, throwing for 2/3 of an inning. Cole Chambers finished things off in the 9th, throwing 2/3 of an inning. Jose Vargas ended the night 1-5 with a single, and he also reached home after that single. Ricardo Leonett ended 2-5 with a pair of singles, and he reached home once. Kade Turnage had a good game at the plate tonight, going 3-4 with three singles, and scoring once. Keegan Sueltz ended 1-4 with a double, and Nikaylen Morrison ended 1-3 with a single.

The Twins next game is Friday, August 1st against the Frisco RoughRiders, where it is also Fan Appreciation Night. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

Summers Just Got Fun in Texarkana

