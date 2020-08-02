Twins Improve Near Conclusion of 2020 Season

Texarkana, TX - The Twins and Cane Cutters played their second game of a three game series to wrap up the 2020 season tonight in Lafayette, Louisiana. Although the Twins had a lot of improvement in terms of offense and defense, the Cutters took tonight's game and clinched the final series of the season in a 7-1 win.

The Cutters started things off with another early lead after the first inning of play, scoring two runs with two outs to give themselves a 2-0 lead. The Twins would get on the board in the third inning after the Cutters add one more in the second, but that little victory was short-lived, as the Cutters quickly added one more run in the third. This left the Twins back where they started, down three runs. The Cutters would continue to add on runs as they ran away with game two tonight, scoring three more runs in the fourth and seventh innings, taking tonight's game by a final score of 7-1 and sealing the series and season win against the Twins.

Creed Spenrath started on the mound for the Twins tonight, throwing for 3.2 innings and fanning 4. Shawn Tobber followed Spenrath and threw 2.2 innings while retiring one on strikes. Caleb Mosely finished the game, throwing 1.1 innings. Creed David ended 1-3 on the night with a single. Jarret McDonald ended 2.3 with a pair of singles, and Kade Turnage also ended 1-3 with a single. Thomas Stevens ended 2-4 with a single and a double tonight. Stevens also scored the only run for the Twins tonight. Kasen Richard ended 1-2 with a single, and Bret Bowers ended 1-1 with a single as well.

The Twins final game is Sunday, August 2nd against the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

