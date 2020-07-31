Generals Rally Late in 6-4 Win over Cane Cutters

Victoria Generals finished up strong in the final series of the season with a series win against the Cane Cutters. Starter Zach Leigh had another impressive evening on the mound going four strong innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four. Generals would strike with multiple runs in the seventh and eighth inning to seal the deal.

The Generals would find themselves trailing by a score of 4-1 heading to the bottom of the 7th as the Cane Cutters would continue to tack on runs in four consecutive innings. The Generals would finally knock LSU starting pitcher, MaKahail Hilliard from the game with one out in the seventh. Nicholas Judice would enter the game and the Generals hitters would light him up for three runs on four hits as the Generals would even the score at 4-4 The Generals would tack on a pair of runs in the eighth to run the score to 6-4.

Ambren Voitik, Josh Elvir and Jose Diaz all had a pair of hits on the evening to lead the offense for the Generals. Diaz led the team with two RBI's on the evening and later entered the game in relief, pitching two innings and picking up the win for the Generals. Zach Smith would enter the game in the ninth with a save opportunity on the line and would nail it down for the Generals

The Generals are back in action tomorrow night as they hit the road to Brazos Valley to take on the Bombers for the final series of the season. The Generals would like to thank all our sponsors for their continued support of the Generals organization. We look forward to an awesome 2021 season.

