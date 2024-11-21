TCL Announces 2025 Schedule as Generals Look to Defend Title

November 21, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

The Texas Collegiate League released the 2025 season schedule this week as the TCL is set to launch their 22nd season of wood bat collegiate baseball. The 2025 season will be the 17th for the Victoria Generals as they look for their 4th TCL title in franchise history. The Generals look to defend the TCL title from a year ago and build on their record-breaking season of 2024.

This season will consist of a 48-game season (24 home dates, 24 road dates) with playoff games following the regular season. The Generals will open up the season on the road at the Seguin River Monsters on Tuesday, June 3rd at Smokey Joe Williams Field. The Generals will return for their home opener on Thursday, June 5th as the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators come to town for a 4-game series at Riverside Stadium. Opening night will once again be a Free Ticket Night with all fans admitted to the home opener absolutely FREE!

The season will be divided into two 24-game halves as the Generals conclude the end of the first half on Sunday, June 29th. The following day will begin the second half that will run until the final day of the regular season on Sunday, July 27th. The playoffs will begin immediately following that with a TCL champion crowned on Saturday, August 2nd.

Several important dates have been locked down for the 2025 season including our 12th Annual Warriors Weekend event that is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11th, as well as our 12th annual Strike Out Cancer Night on Tuesday, July 1st. Our final charity jersey auction will be held on Thursday, July 17th with Purple Out the Park for Alzheimer's. All of these events will include our special player jersey auction with 100% of the money raised going to these outstanding causes. Over the past 11 seasons, the Victoria Generals have raised more than $420,000 for these charities through their jersey auctions. Many other events are in the works so stay connected to the Generals website at www.victoriagenerals.com or follow us on our Facebook page. The full schedule is available on the Generals website, along with the 2025 promotional calendar.

