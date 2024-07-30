Postseason Devastation: Bombers Outlast Generals in Heartbreaking Game 1 in Bryan

The Victoria Generals, after having their best regular season in franchise history (35-12) capped off by a four-game sweep against their long-time foe, the Brazos Valley Bombers, headed to Bryan-College Station Tuesday to begin the Texas Semifinals of the 2024 Texas Collegiate League postseason. However, it was a heartbreaking ending for the Red and Blue, as they fell in 10 innings and dropped Game 1 of the Best of 3 series, 1-0. With this victory, the Bombers sit one win away from their 10th TCL championship game appearance in the last 12 seasons, while the Generals will need two victories at home Wednesday and Thursday to advance.

The Generals offense for much of the 2024 season had been the reason for their success, but it was the men on the mound on Tuesday that turned Game 1 into a heart-stopping classic. Victoria starter and Blinn Community College left-hander, Ben Polleschultz outdueled Brazos Valley starter and Iowa southpaw Bryson Walker, as Ben threw an outstanding 8 1/3 innings allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out a season-high nine batters.

Meanwhile, at the plate, the Generals struggled to collect bases runners for much of the night, as the Red and Blue mustered just five hits and left just five men on base. However, their best chance came in the Top of the 8th, as Victoria had the bases loaded with nobody out. Unfortunately for the Generals, an unbelievable diving catch and unassisted double play with one out by Bombers third baseman Tristan Russel kept the ballgame scoreless.

Victoria will look to avenge Tuesday's defeat with their season on the line Wednesday July 31st, as they host Brazos Valley for Game 2 of the Best of 3 Semifinal series. First Pitch will be at 7:05 PM at Riverside Stadium and will also be a free ticket night at the ballpark presented by our friends at INEOS. If the Generals win Wednesday night, the series will head to a winner-take-all Game 3 to determine who advances to Saturday's TCL Championship. That game would be on Thursday August 1st at Riverside Stadium, with First Pitch also at 7:05 PM.

