Generals Defeat Bombers, 12-7, Advance to Game 3 of Semifinals

August 1, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

In Game 2 of a three-game series between the Victoria Generals and Brazos Valley Bombers, the Generals pulled out a 12-7 win and now have another opportunity to showcase why they are still the best team in the league. With the victory, the Generals head into Game 3 with a ticket to the 2024 Texas Collegiate League Championship Game on the line.

Game 2 displayed an all-around team performance to get the job done. Offensively, Victoria was outhit by Brazos Valley, but with nine hits and drawing eight walks, the effort and discipline were on full display in front of the home crowd. San Jacinto LF Tre Broussard and Vernon College DH Travis Bragg led the team in hits and RBIs. Broussard picked up two hits and three RBIs, while Bragg collected two hits and two RBIs.

To begin the night, Head Coach Michael Oros gave the nod to UTSA RHP Braylon Owens, who threw 4.0 innings, allowing one run off three hits and one walk while striking out eight Bombers. Owen recorded the win, but his night ended early. Alvin Community College RHP Hayden Tronson entered the game, going 3.0 innings, giving up three earned runs off five hits with four strikeouts.

Galveston College LHP David Irons took the mound, giving up three more earned runs on two hits and two walks. Houston Christian RHP Zach Ryan went the rest of the distance for the Generals, going 2.0 innings with two strikeouts and giving up a pair of hits.

Brazos Valley got its first run of the game in the third, but the Generals quickly fired back with seven of its runs. That began with Bragg and UT-Tyler 3B Drew Schmidt both picking up RBI singles, scoring Houston SS Anthony Avalos and Clark. Houston RF Cameron Nickens and Bragg came around to score after an error by the Bombers' defense, and later in that inning, Broussard hit an inside-the-park home run that created momentum that set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Bombers tacked on three runs in the fifth inning to create a 7-4 game but soon after, the Generals answered with three more runs in the sixth inning. Another error committed by the Bombers allowed Clark and Avalos to score, while a passed ball allowed Bragg to score again.

During the eighth inning, both squads exchanged runs, with Brazos Valley tallying three runs to the scoreboard. Still, Victoria answered again with a couple of insurance runs that allowed them to prevail and see another day of baseball.

In a pivotal Game 3, the Generals will have home-field advantage at Riverside Stadium with Invista sponsoring a free ticket night. It is also Thirsty Thursday with half-price beer on the Dornburg Party Deck for the entire game. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

