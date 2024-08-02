Generals Defeat Bombers 6-1, Advance to TCL Championship Game

August 2, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Victoria Generals News Release







On a night with extremely high stakes, the Victoria Generals handled its business against the Brazos Valley Bombers 6-1 after falling 0-1 in a best-of-three series. With the win, the Generals are Texas Division League Champions and headed to the 2024 Texas Collegiate League Championship Game against the Acadiana Cane Cutters.

Right off the bat, Victoria knew that they were in a win-or-go-home situation. UTSA RHP Connor Kelley was awarded the start on the mound and was dominant through six innings of work, allowing no hits or runs with 10 strikeouts.

Kelley held Brazos Valley scoreless in the first inning and did not allow a hit. Following a solid top half of pitching, two runs quickly came across the plate to score, leaving the Riverside Rowdies out of their seats.

UT-Tyler CF Connor Clark singled up the middle to get the first General base runner on base. Not long after, Vernon College DH Travis Bragg hammered an RBI double, scoring Clark. The scoring continued with another RBI double by UT-Tyler 3B Drew Schmidt, scoring Bragg.

Kelley added another scoreless frame in the second inning. In the bottom half, UTRGV 1B Jacob Sanchez led off with a single to left field to bring San Jacinto LF Tre Broussard to the plate. Broussard demolished a 2-run blast, scoring Sanchez. It was Broussard's second night in a row recording a homerun. Shortly after, Houston RF Cameron Nickens picked up an RBI single to score Clark, putting the Generals ahead 5-0.

The Generals scored its sixth and final run of the evening in the fourth inning. Houston SS Anthony Avalos drew a walk and stole two bases. The pressure was piling up for the Bombers' pitcher, who was unable to withstand it with a wild pitch, allowing Avalos to cross the plate.

The Victoria pitching staff did not allow a run or hit through seven innings. Stephen F. Austin LHP Trent Nickerson entered the game for 2.0 innings and gave up the only run recorded by Brazos Valley. Nickerson finished the eighth inning with one walk and three strikeouts, and Murray State LHP Ryan Dugas ended the Bombers postseason with three strikeouts.

With the win, the Generals moved to 37-13 on the season and will host the 2024 TCL Championship Game at Riverside Stadium on Saturday, August 3, against the 26-23 Cane Cutters. It will be a free ticket night presented by Interstate Batteries, with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from August 2, 2024

Generals Defeat Bombers 6-1, Advance to TCL Championship Game - Victoria Generals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.