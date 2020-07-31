Cane Cutters Pitchers "K" Twenty in Win over Twins

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters took an 18-0 win over the Texarkana Twins in the series opener Friday night at Fabacher Field.

The Cane Cutters' pitching staff combined for 20 strikeouts on the night, starting with Chandler Best's (Southern Miss) 12 strikeout performance. Best threw six scoreless frames, allowing only three hits and two walks as well as completing a successful pickoff at first. Drew McDaniel (Ole Miss) pitched two scoreless, hitless and walkless innings, fanning all six batters he faced. Champ Artigues (Southeastern) came in from second base to close out the ninth inning on the mound, allowing only one hit and striking out two.

Acadiana struck with two runs in the first inning and added another one in the third. After two scoreless frames, the Cane Cutters scored in three straight innings with three runs in the fifth, eight runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh.

Caleb Hill (Nicholls State) went 4-for-6 with three runs and four RBI. Parker Autry (BRCC) had a 3-for-6 night with two runs scored and an RBI. Trace Henry (ULM) went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI. Cole McConnell (LA Tech) was 3-for-5 with three runs and three RBI. Artigues went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI while Jacob Burke (Southeastern) had a hit with two runs scored.

The Cane Cutters host the Twins tomorrow night in game two of the three-game set and wrap-up the 2020 season on Sunday. All home games will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All Texas Collegiate League games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/. For more information on tickets, promotions, advertising and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's website at canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters front office at (337) 451-6582.

