Generals Winners on and off the Field

The Generals wrapped up their season this past weekend, coming up short in the TCL Championship at Baton Rouge on Saturday night. It was another great season for the Generals as they won the Texas division and won big once again for charity. With 2025 marking the 12th season the Generals have raised money through their charity auctions. In 12 seasons, the Generals have raised an amazing $467,925 through their three charity jersey auctions.

The first jersey auction was held on June 11th as players and coaches wore commemorative jerseys that would be auctioned off prior to the game. The patriotic jerseys paid tribute to Bradley Gruetzner who we lost last July. All of the money raised during the auction goes directly to the Warrior's Weekend organization, thanks to our jersey sponsor Scherer Kubota. This was also a Free Ticket Night presented by Momentum Rentals and Sales. This event brought in $19,200 for the Warrior's Weekend Organization and showed how well our community supports our troops! Over the past twelve seasons, the Warrior's jerseys have brought in just over $220,000 for Warriors Weekend!

Our second jersey auction was held on July 1st as players, coaches and special guests wore PINK jerseys to benefit the fight against cancer thanks to our jersey sponsor Citizens Medical Center. The auction was a success bringing in $13,400 on the evening. Over the past twelve seasons, the pink jerseys have brought in over $128,000 to go towards cancer awareness and the fight against cancer!

The final jersey auction for 2025 was held on June 17th with players and coaches wearing PURPLE jerseys to benefit the Alzheimer's Association sponsored by Edward Jones. The auction was a huge success bringing in $13,400 for the Alzheimer's Association. Over the past eleven seasons, the purple jerseys have brought in just over $119,000 towards Alzheimer's research.

The three special nights brought in $46,625, our third largest total ever (2019 $55,950) for these three organizations and really shows how our fans support these great causes. The Generals will take to the cause again in 2026 in hopes to top the $500,000 mark. The Victoria Generals organization would like to thank everyone for their generosity and we look forward to future jersey auctions to continue supporting these organizations.







