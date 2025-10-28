Texas Collegiate League Expands to Eight Teams

The Victoria Generals and the Texas Collegiate League are excited to announce the TCL is expanding to eight teams for the 2026 season. The Abilene Flying Bison and the Sherman Shadowcats have joined the Texas Collegiate League and will begin playing this upcoming season.

Both the Abilene Flying Bison and the Sherman Shadowcats joined the Mid American League in its inaugural season in 2024 where they just wrapped up their second season. Both of these teams are welcome additions to the Texas Collegiate League and will strengthen the league as both have established solid franchises in a short period.

The Flying Bison had a successful 2025 campaign, posting a record of 42-22 (second in the league) and battled the Joplin Outlaws for the 2025 Mid-American League Championship, coming up short of the title, losing 10-6. The Flying Bison will play their home games in Abilene at Walt Driggers Field.

The Sherman Shadowcats just wrapped up their 2025 season, compiling a 30-33 record (third in the league). The Shadowcats will play their home games at Veterans Field in Sherman, TX. Sherman is located north of Dallas and is just minutes from the Oklahoma/Texas border.

With these two teams, the league will consist of the following teams: Acadiana Cane Cutters, Brazos Valley Bombers, Baton Rouge Rougarou, Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators, Seguin River Monsters and the Victoria Generals.

The 2026 Texas Collegiate Schedule should be released soon.







