Twins Fight Hard in Game Two of Hodgetown Throwdown

Texarkana, TX - The Twins played game 2 of a 6-game series against the Amarillo Sod Squad today in a 2:00 p.m. matchup. The Twins caught a glimpse of victory today, but the Sod Squad came back and took game two by six runs.

The Squad took an early lead once again today, scoring three runs in the first inning after a 3-run shot off the batter's eye. The Twins came back shortly after, scoring six runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning and taking a 6-3 lead after two full innings. The Twins would extend their lead to 7-3 before the Squad turned on the bats again. The Squad then scored four runs in the top of the 5th inning, tying the game at 7-7. The Squad would then score four more runs in the next two innings, leading 11-7 after seven. The Twins scored one more run in the 8th inning, after a Jake Slunder triple, and was then hit home after a flyout from Ricardo Leonett. That would be the last run for the Twins, while the Squad scored three more runs in the top of the 9th inning. The Squad took game two by a score of 14-8.

Carson Bailey started things off for the Twins tonight in his first game with the Twins. Bailey would last 4 full innings, posting 5 strikeouts. Davis Rogers followed Bailey, pitching in 1.2 innings and striking out 1. Jackson Sioson pitched for 2.1 innings, striking out 1, and Flavio Tirado finished things off for the Twins, throwing for 1 inning and striking out 1. Jake Slunder ended 3-4 with two singles and a triple, Charlie Welch ended 2-5 with a single and a double. Reed Spenrath, Tyler Trovinger, and Casey Rother all finished 2-4 with singles, and Spenrath also had a triple, and Trovinger also had a double. Jay French also finished 1-4 with a single.

The twins continue their 6-game series with the Sod Squad tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m. The Twins next home game is Tuesday, July 21st, where they will play the Acadiana Cane Cutters. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

