Generals Pitching Dominates Drillers in 2-0 Victory

July 11, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Victoria Generals News Release





The Victoria Generals pitching staff was on fire as they shutout the Tulsa Drillers in a 2-0 victory on Saturday night.

The Generals took the lead in the bottom of the second inning when Reese Johnson grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Wes Folse.

The Generals would get back on the board in the fifth inning when Payton Robertson took a first pitch fastball over the left field wall for his first home run of the season, pushing the Generals ahead 2-0.

Pitching was the story of the ball game for the Generals. Dylan Turner got the start and win tonight for the Generals. Turner went four innings, allowing three hits, striking out three and allowing zero runs.

AJ Irvin, Deryk Serbantez and Zach Smith all entered out of the bullpen and shut down the potent Drillers lineup.

The Generals pitching staff tallied 11 strikeouts in a dominant performance on the mound.

John Beller took the loss for the Drillers. Beller lasted two innings, giving up four hits, one run and striking out two.

Following the game, the Generals auctioned off their Strike Out Cancer jerseys and raised $10,800 with 100% of the money raised going to the fight against cancer. We would like to thank our sponsors Compadres Design and Citizens Medical Center for sponsoring the night.

The Generals will be back in action tomorrow night for game three of this three-game series against the Tulsa Drillers. Tomorrow night will be Bark at the Park Night at Riverside Stadium. Come one, come all and be sure to bring your dog to what should be an action-packed evening. Tomorrow night's game will be FREE ADMISSION, so we hope to see everyone out at Riverside Stadium!

