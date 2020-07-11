Generals Back in the Win Column with Big Win over Drillers

The Victoria Generals bats came alive as they ended a four game losing skid, routing the Tulsa Drillers 15-3.

The Generals fell behind early in this one when the Drillers scored on a fielder's choice in the 1st inning.

The Drillers lead did not last long when Payton Robertson drew a bases loaded walk that scored Reese Johnson. The Generals took control of the lead after that when Josh Elvir slashed a three RBI triple into right center field to give the Generals a lead they would never surrender.

After the Drillers cut the lead to one run in the top of the 3rd, Elvir came through again with another RBI triple, scoring Robertson. Warren Laster would add to the lead with an RBI single of his own, scoring Elvir.

The Generals would really bust things open in the bottom half of the 4th when Bryce Grizaffi hit a no-doubt home run to left field, extending the Generals lead to 8-3. The Generals weren't done yet as a few pitching mistakes from the Drillers set the stage for R. Johnson. R. Johnson took a fastball into the right-center gap to clear the bases and record the Generals third triple of the game.

The Generals would continue to add on in the 6th when Steven Bonuz laced a double to center field, scoring Hobbs Price. Bonuz would finish off the scoring for the Generals with another rope into center field, this time scoring R. Johnson and Price.

Trey Valka got the start and the win tonight for the Generals. Valka went three innings, giving up three runs, four hits and striking out three. Marco Becerril and Dalton Aspholm were terrific out of the bullpen. The two righties tallied seven innings while giving up zero runs.

Adam Tulloch took the loss tonight for the Drillers. The lefty lasted just one inning, giving up four runs, two hits and two strikeouts.

The Generals bats exploded in this one for 11 hits. Jose Diaz, Elvir, Bonuz and R. Johnson each collected multiple hits tonight.

The Generals will be back in action tomorrow night when they play game two of a three game series with the Drillers. Tomorrow night at the ballpark will be Strike Out Cancer Night. The Generals will be wearing special pink jerseys for breast cancer. Following the game, there will be a live jersey auction with all the proceeds going to support breast cancer. We hope you will join us at Riverside Stadium tomorrow night for yet another FREE TICKET NIGHT!!

