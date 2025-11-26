Two New TCL Franchise Included in Generals 2026 Schedule

The Texas Collegiate League released the 2026 season schedule this week as the TCL is set to launch their 23rd season of wood bat collegiate baseball. The 2026 season will be the 18th for the Victoria Generals as they seek their 4th TCL Championship. This season, the Texas Collegiate League is excited to include two new franchises for the 2026 season. The Abilene Flying Bison and the Sherman Shadowcats will begin play this season in the Texas Collegiate League. Generals fans can get their first look at the Shadowcats on June 18th and the Flying Bison on July 16th as they make their first trip to Riverside Stadium.

This season will consist of a 48 game season (24 home dates, 24 road dates) with playoff games following the regular season. The Generals will open up the season on the road as they take on the Brazos Valley Bombers on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Generals will return for their home opener on Wednesday, June 3rd as they take on the Brazos Valley Bombers. Opening night will once again be a Free Ticket Night presented by Texas Roadhouse. All Generals fans will be admitted to the home opener absolutely FREE thanks to our partnership with Texas Roadhouse!

The season will be divided into two 24 game halves as the Generals conclude the end of the first half on Sunday June 28th. The following day will begin the second half that will run until the final day of the regular season on Saturday July 26th. The playoffs will begin immediately following that with a TCL champion crowned on Saturday, August 1st.

Several important dates have been locked down for the 2026 season including our Dad's Day at the Park presented by Discover Victoria Texas on Father's Day, Sunday June 21st. Our 13th Annual Warriors Weekend event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9th with our player jersey auction to benefit Warriors Weekend. We will also have our Strike Out Cancer and Purple Out the Park for Alzheimers player jersey auctions with dates to be released soon. 100% of the money raised during our jersey auctions goes to these causes. Over the past 12 seasons, the Victoria Generals have raised almost $470,000 for these charities. Many other events are in the works so stay connected to the Generals website at www.victoriagenerals.com or follow us on our Facebook page. The full schedule will be available on the Generals website soon along with the 2026 promotional calendar.

If your business is interested in a sponsorship with the Victoria Generals, please call 361-485-9522 to see how your business can get in on the action. There are sponsorship packages to fit any advertising budget. Season ticket packages are now available at the Victoria Generals Team Shop located at 1307 E. Airline in the Town and Country Shopping Center. Follow the Generals on Facebook and X for further updates on the upcoming season.







