Cane Cutters Fall to Bombers in Series Opener

July 11, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Acadiana Cane Cutters News Release





Bryan, Texas - The Acadiana Cane Cutters dropped the series opener to the Brazos Valley Bombers 5-1 Friday night at Travis Field. Due to technical difficulties, we were unable to issue our postgame release.

Acadiana falls to 3-6 on the season with last night's loss attributed to Cane Cutters starting pitcher Chandler Best (Southern Miss) after allowing four runs (earned) on four hits and three walks. Drew McDaniel (Univ. of Mississippi) closed out the third inning, giving up two hits and three walks but no runs. Reed Vincent (Belhaven University) threw the next four innings, allowing one run (earned) on three hits and a walk but also completing five strikeouts. Josh Mancuso (Nicholls State) closed the night for the Cane Cutters, holding the Bombers scoreless in the eighth with only one hit and one walk.

Acadiana scored it's only run in the top of the first when Zavier Moore (Southern University) singled in Trace Henry (UL-Monroe) who led the day off with a double. The Cane Cutters had 11 hits on the night but we're unable to capitalize, leaving 11 on base.

The Cane Cutters face Brazos Valley in game two tonight at 7:00 p.m. and close out the series on Sunday before traveling to Round Rock. Acadiana returns home to host the Bombers for another three-game set on Friday, July 17. Friday's game will be Front Line Hero's Night presented by Danny Landry for District Attorney. All home games will begin at 7:00p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All TCL games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/. For information on tickets, promotions, advertising, and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's website at www.canecuttersbaseball.com, or call the Cane Cutters office at (337)451-6582.

