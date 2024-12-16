Bojangles Game Preview: December 17 vs Springfield

American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are back in the friendly confines of Bojangles Coliseum as they host the Thunderbirds for a pair of midweek matchups.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 13-6-1-2 (4th Atlantic)

SPR - 12-9-2-0 (6th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 34.1% (1st) / 85.1% (7th)

SPR - 15.4% (26th) / 76.7% (28th)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.77 GF/Game (1st) / 2.82 GA/Game (12th)

SPR - 3.00 GF/Game (t-18th) / 3.04 GA/Game (17th)

Head-To-Head

0-2-1-0

THE STORYLINES

COMING IN HOT

The Checkers shook off a bit of a rough patch and have been on a bit of a tear as of late. After winning both road contests this past weekend, Charlotte is 6-2-1-1 in its last 10 games - a mark that is tied for second-best in the division - and have outscored opponents 27-15 over the last seven contests.

The team with the best record in the AHL over the last 10 games is the one the Checkers will square off with this week, as Springfield has gone 8-1-1-0 to help mitigate its slow start on the season.

LOCKING IT DOWN

One of Charlotte's biggest weapons during this most recent hot streak has been on the defensive side of things. The Checkers have allowed 10 total goals over the last six tilts, including three shutouts - one from rookie Cooper Black and two from Ken Appleby, who has played 120 straight minutes of perfect hockey between the pipes. The Checkers continue to allow the fewest goals per game in the AHL and will look to keep that stingy play going against a Springfield team that ranks fifth from the bottom in terms of goals per game and has surrendered 10 goals over the last three games.

DIGGING DEEP

As the Checkers continue to depend on depth production from their injury-riddled roster, one player stepping up to the challenge. Mitch Vande Sompel suited up at forward in Saturday's win and notched his first two points of the season, Oliver Okuliar netted two goals in his last outing, creating all the offense necessary to earn a big win in Hershey and Tobias Bjornfot has helpers in his last three contests.

THE INFO

The second meeting between the Thunderbirds and Checkers this week is the first Winning Wednesday of the season, meaning that draught beer is $1 and if the Checkers win everyone in attendance wins a prize.

Wednesday is also Street Hockey Night pres. by Ed's Tavern - in which Charlotte Street Hockey League will be hosting a hardest shot in front of the Coliseum - College Night pres. by Hendrick Acura - in which tickets are $19.50 with a valid college email address - and Teacher & School Employee Appreciation Night, with discounted tickets availale with verified email addresses.

You can also listen live on the Charlotte Checkers App for iOS and Android!

