Dallas Recalls Lian Bichsel from Texas

December 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the NHL club has recalled defenseman Lian Bichsel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bichsel, 20, scored a goal in his NHL debut Thursday in a 4-1 loss to Nashville. The 6-foot-6 defenseman had one point (1-0=1), two penalty minutes and a +1 rating in two games for Dallas, averaging just under 15 minutes of ice time. Through 21 AHL games this season, Bichsel has nine points (3-6=9), 26 penalty minutes and a +8 rating with Texas.

The Olten, Switzerland native was drafted by Dallas in the first round (18th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Texas returns to action Tuesday and Wednesday for a pair of 7:00 p.m. games against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.