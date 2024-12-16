Wranglers Fall Short against Firebirds in Tight Back-To-Back Losses

December 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers endured a tough road trip to Coachella Valley, ending empty-handed after falling 3-1 Saturday and 3-2 on Sunday.

Adam Klapka attempted to build momentum for his team on Dec. 14, notching the Wranglers only goal for the night. While Rory Kerins and Martin Frk put up markers Sunday.

Saturday Tilt:

The first game saw the Wranglers six-game streak of scoring the opening goal come to a halt.

Ben Meyers of Coachella Valley struck first, putting the Firebirds ahead early.

But Klapka, continuing his strong form, quickly levelled the score midway through the first period.

Klapka deflected a rebound off Parker Bell's initial shot.

However, despite a solid pushback, the Wranglers were unable to sustain momentum.

Two unanswered goals from John Hayden and Jani Nyman rounded out the scoring.

Sunday Tilt:

The second night unfolded in similar fashion, with the Firebirds once again taking the lead early thanks to Ben Meyers.

The Wranglers kept the deficit at a single goal heading into the second period.

Calgary came out with renewed purpose in the middle frame, as Kerins led the charge, finding the back of the net just 1:45 into the period.

Kerins redirected a shot from Dryden Hunt past Coachella Valley netminder Chris Driedger.

The goal marked Kerins' 29th point of the season, as he leads the league.

But the Firebirds weren't done yet.

Tucker Robertson answered quickly for Coachella Valley, reclaiming the lead.

Despite the Wranglers best efforts, the Firebirds would extend their lead once more, this time courtesy of Jani Nyman.

Frk, known for his lethal one-timer, tried a different approach, tipping a shot from Ilya Solovyov to bring the Wranglers back to within one at 3-2.

The momentum briefly shifted in Calgary's favour, but with time running out, the Wranglers couldn't find the equalizer.

As the clock wound down, Hayden sealed the win for the Firebirds, adding an empty-netter with just 30 seconds remaining to hand the Wranglers their second consecutive loss.

Looking Ahead

Despite the disappointing results, the Wranglers will look to regroup as they continue their road swing.

They'll face off against the Ontario Reign on Dec. 18 in the final game of this road trip.

