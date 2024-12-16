Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive to be Held December 28

December 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves remain committed to doing their part to help those in need and to that end will host the Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Allstate Arena.

The drive will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Allstate Arena Skyline Room prior to the Wolves' game against the Milwaukee Admirals on Country Music Night, giving fans the perfect opportunity to help their community before enjoying an evening of music and exciting hockey.

All donors will receive two complimentary tickets to a future Wolves game during the 2024-25 season, a limited-edition Vitalant/Chicago Wolves T-shirt and a Wolves hat as well as being entered into a drawing to win an team-autographed Wolves jersey.

"The Wolves organization would like to thank all fans for their support of this crucial need for blood donation," Greg Sprott, Wolves Vice President of Partnerships, said. "We're proud to partner with Vitalant and encourage all who are able to join us on Dec. 28 to donate."

According to Vitalant, every two seconds in the United States someone needs blood and/or platelets and approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed each day. Also, nearly 5,000 units of platelets and 6,500 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.

While walk-ins are welcomed on the day of the event, the Wolves and Vitalant recommend that appointments be made in advance. Donors must be at least 17 years old-or 16 with parental consent.

The best donation preparation includes eating well, staying hydrated and arriving at the Skyline Room with proper identification. Plan on the appointment lasting about an hour, though the donation takes just 10 minutes. The entire process is both safe and comfortable.

To schedule an appointment, visit Vitalant.org/Wolves and search for GroupCode ORD0RS20. It's also easy to make an appointment by calling (877) 258-4825.

