Game #23 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (12-10-0-0) vs San Diego Gulls (8-12-1-2)

December 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Time: 6:30 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, TUC, AZ

Referees: #73 Stan Szczurek, #86 Tatu Kunto

Linespeople: #62 Mitch Hunt, #14 Jett Larson

The Tucson Roadrunners enter Monday night's matchup against the San Diego Gulls riding a two-game winning streak after a pair of decisive victories over the Henderson Silver Knights, 4-2 on Friday and 3-0 on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. at Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners shut out the Gulls 3-0 in its most recent meeting on Nov. 30 and have taken two of three matchups against San Diego this season. Since that game, the Gulls have gotten hot, winning four of its last five contests to edge closer to playoff contention. Meanwhile, Tucson is 3-2 over its last five games and 7-3 in its last 10.

Three things:

The Roadrunners currently occupy the seventh and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division standings with 24 points. San Diego, sitting in ninth place with 19 points, could further climb into the playoff picture with a win. A victory for Tucson would move the team into a tie with the sixth-place Ontario Reign in points and pull the team within one point of the fifth-place Colorado Eagles.

Several Tucson players carry impressive scoring streaks heading into Monday's game. Forward Josh Doan leads the pack with a five-game point streak and points in eight of his last nine contests, tallying 11 points during that span (three goals, eight assists). Assistant captain Andrew Agozzino is on a three-game point streak and has found the scoresheet in seven of his last eight games, contributing four goals and four assists over that stretch. Forward Egor Sokolov has also been a factor, recording points in four of his last five games (two goals, three assists), including a current two-game point streak. Defenseman Artem Duda made an impact against Henderson, registering assists in back-to-back games and tallying four assists in his last two outings.

Tucson's special teams have played a key factor in the Roadrunners' recent success. While the penalty kill ranks mid-pack in the AHL at 81.5 percent overall, it has excelled over the last 10 games with an 88 percent success rate, stopping 22 of 25 opponent power plays during that span. The power play has been just as effective, converting in eight of the past 10 contests at a 31.3 percent clip (10 for 32). Tucson currently has the top power play in the Western Conference at 23.4 percent overall, ranking third in the AHL behind the Charlotte Checkers (34.1 percent) and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (23.8 percent).

What's the word?

"It's so good for Matty V (Roadrunners goalie Matthew Villalta). He's been unreal. And everyone is blocking shots and getting sticks on pucks. Every detail is so important. I think we've been really good with that."

Roadrunners rookie defenseman Artem Duda on shutting out Henderson.

Number to Know:

2 - Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta notched his second shutout of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win, with both coming in his last five starts. Villalta, who recorded a career-high three shutouts last season, is on pace to surpass that mark, achieving his second clean sheet before Dec. 15. His first shutout of the 2023-24 season came on Dec. 15, 2023, against the Abbotsford Canucks. Saturday's game also marked his fifth consecutive start, setting a season high.

Latest Transactions:

On Saturday, Dec. 14, Roadrunners defenseman Kevin Connauton was returned on loan from the Utah Hockey Club (NHL).

We're Doing It Live

Monday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

