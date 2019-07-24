Boise Hawks Homestand #6 Preview

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks (Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) return home to Memorial Stadium this Friday with a seven game homestand, welcoming the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks) for three games and Vancouver Canadians (Toronto BlueJays) for four games.

Friday, July 26 vs. Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Post-game Fireworks, presented by Fred Meyer and media partner CBS 2. Fans can stay and enjoy a fireworks show after the game.

Saturday, July 27 vs. Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Piggy Bank Giveaway, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union. The first 1,000 fans at Memorial Stadium will receive a Boise Hawks Piggy Bank.

- Colorado Rockies' Mascot - Dinger - Appearance. Fans can meet and greet with the Colorado Rockies' mascot, Dinger, at the game.

- Rockies Day, presented by St. Luke's Children's Hospital. On Rockies Days, a Rockies inspired jersey will be raffled off to a lucky winner. Proceeds will be donated to St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

- Saturday Pre-game Clinic, presented by St. Luke's Children's Hospital and Bodybuilding.com. Every Saturday from 6:35 - 6:55 PM, kids can join Hawks players on the field for a free pre-game baseball clinic.

- Story Time on the Field (Ada Community Libraries). Kids can join the Hawks players on the field pre-game (6:35 to 6:55) for Story Time on Field.

Sunday, July 28 vs. Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- Gates Open: 4:30 PM First Pitch: 5:15 PM

- Dog Day Sunday. Bring your dog to every Sunday game. Dog pools and treats will keep them entertained all game long.

- Kids Club Sunday, presented by Albertsons. All Kids Club members receive a complimentary First Base General Admission seat to every Sunday game.

- Ice Cream Social. All Kids Club members can participate in a post-game ice cream social with the Hawks staff.

- Peanut Free Night, presented by Idaho Allergy. No peanuts or Cracker Jacks will be sold at Memorial Stadium for our Peanut Free Night.

Monday, July 29 vs. Vancouver Canadians (Toronto BlueJays)

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Feed Your Face Monday, presented by Jimmy Johns. Included in each ticket price is a selection of all-you-can-eat concession items, from gates opening until the end of the 4th inning. Local Treasure Valley restaurants will also be on the concourse with samples.

- Hunger Awareness Night, presented by JPMorgan Chase. Strike Out Hunger specialty jerseys will worn for all Hunger Awareness Nights. Jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season benefitting the Idaho Foodbank.

Tuesday, July 30 vs. Vancouver Canadians (Toronto BlueJays)

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Two for Tuesday. Fans can purchase a First Base General Admission seat and a hot dog for only $2 (while supplies last).

Wednesday, July 31 vs. Vancouver Canadians (Toronto BlueJays)

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- ADDED TO PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE: Post-game Fireworks, presented by Idaho Beef Council and media partner CBS 2. Fans can stay and enjoy a fireworks show after the game.

- Baseball Bingo, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance of Idaho. Play BINGO along with the game action to win great Hawks prizes.

- Friends and Family Night (Pepsi). Special Ticket Offer - four 3B/HP Reserved seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi products and $10 merchandise credit for $50. For online sales, enter "PEPSI" at the Ticket Sales page.

Thursday, August 1 vs. Vancouver Canadians (Toronto BlueJays)

- Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

- Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Enjoy $1 domestic draft beers and $2 Pepsi products throughout the game.

