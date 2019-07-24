C's Drop Second Half Opener to AquaSox; Fall 5-3

July 24, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Canadians 1B Yorman Rodriguez went 3-for-4 on Tuesday night while RHP Gabriel Ponce tossed four innings of one-run baseball but it wasn't enough as the Everett Aquasox got to LHP Randy Pondler enough to walk away from Nat Bailey Stadium with a 5-3 victory.

Pondler inherited a 3-1 lead when he came into the game to pitch the top of the 5th inning retiring his first three hitters in order. It was in the 6th inning where Pondler ran into trouble as the left-hander allowed back-to-back singles to Everett 2B Conner Hoover and RF Trent Tinglestad before 1B Cash Gladfelter knocked them both in witha two-run double that evened the game at 3-3.

Pondler didn't fare any better in the top of the 7th inning as he loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk before RF Trent Tinglestad got him again with a two-run single that ended the left-handers night. Those two runs were the difference in a 5-3 loss for Vancouver who fell to 0-1 (.000) to start the second half of the season.

Canadians 1B Yorman Rodriguez had three straight singles to start his night and bumped his season batting average to a NWL best .375 and now has 45 hits on the season, a pace that if kept would threaten the C's all-time hits in a season mark currently held by SS Franklin Barreto (2014). The combination of RHP Parker Caracci (1.1IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1SO) and RHP Mike Pascoe (1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 2SO) held the fort for the Canadians offense who could muster little up against RHP Travis Kuhn who pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for the Aquasox without allowing so much as a hit against the Vancouver offense.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 15-24 (.385) overall and 0-1 (.000) on the second half while Everett opens the second half snapping a modest two-game losing skid.

Game two of this series takes place on Wednesday, July 24th at 7:05pm. The Canadians send LHP Juan Diaz to the mound in hopes of evening this series. Vancouver heads into tomorrow's game 2-8 (.200) vs. Everett this season. The game can be heard on Sportsnet 650 with tickets to the game available at www.canadiansbaseball.com, by calling 604.872.5232, or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.