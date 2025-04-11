Bluey Day Ahead as Rise Face Indy Ignite on April 19

Saturday, April 19, 2025 vs. Indy Ignite

Bluey Day presented by LMCU

Time: Noon at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 11 a.m. for the general public, 10:45 a.m. for season-ticket members)

Bluey Day: Bluey and Bingo will be on hand to take photos on the concourse, interact with fans, and take part in match-day promotions.

Family 4-Pack: Presented by Celsius for every weekend home match, get tickets for your whole family or friend group starting at just $88, plus a $10 food and beverage voucher with each ticket. You'll also receive a coupon to enjoy $2 off the purchase of 3 Celsius beverages at any J&H Family Store after the game. Offer is available here.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

CBS Sports Network: This match is being televised nationally on the CBS Sports Network. The Rise have been featured three times on the CBS Sports Network during the regular season: March 2 at Vegas, April 5 against Vegas, and April 19 against Indy. CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is widely available through all major cable, satellite, and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV, and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2025 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)

By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/season-ticket-membership or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.

