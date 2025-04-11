Vibe Meet Valkyries on the Road

April 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (15-8) are on the road on Saturday, April 12th, to compete against the Orlando Valkyries (13-9) at Addition Financial Arena. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on VBTV. The Vibe is currently on a nine-game win streak, striving for one more win to secure the longest win streak in the league during the 2025 season so far.

Vibe vs. Valkyries

The Vibe face off against the Valkyries for the fourth time in the 2025 season. Atlanta's record against Orlando on the season is 2-1.

In their last match-up, the Vibe secured a 3-1 victory over the Valkyries on Friday, March 21st at Gas South Arena. Leading the charge offensively, outside hitter Leah Edmond recorded 15 kills, while outside hitter Pia Timmer and opposite hitter Aiko Jones each contributed 11 kills, with Jones setting a career-high. Jones also posted an impressive .455 hitting efficiency, committing just one error on 22 attempts. Atlanta's back-row defense was strong, with libero Morgan Hentz totaling 23 digs, maintaining her lead in the league for total digs and digs per set. The Vibe also dominated defensively with 83 digs compared to Orlando's 68. Jones led the team in blocks with two, and setter Marlie Monserez posted 41 assists, marking her ninth match with 40 or more assists this season.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be playing away at CHI Health Center on Saturday, April 19th against the Omaha Supernovas. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

