Strong Blocking Propels Valkyries to Win over Rise

April 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Strong blocking up front paves the way for the Valkyries to a four-set win over Grand Rapids on Thursday night, with set scores of 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-15.

For the second match in a row the Valkyries got off to a scorching first-set start hitting .295 and playing exceptional defense all around, as they held Grand Rapids to a mere .186 efficiency. A big part was the block touches at the net, which allowed the offense to flow and operate at a higher level. As a team, the Valkyries finished with 12 total blocks, out blocking the number one blocking team in the league 12-9.

Despite not recording a single block in the first-set, Kaz Brown would go on to have one of her best blocking games of her career, tying her career-high with six blocks. Not only did she have a career night defensively, but she also finished with a career high in points (20) and hitting efficiency (.600) with 12 kills. Her counterpart, Brittany Abercrombie, also had a great game finishing right behind her with 18 points, 17 kills and 11 digs, marking it her eleventh double-double of the season.

As Grand Rapids was looking to get back in the match in the second set, their ability to speed up their tempo and communicate more effectively allowed them to completely flip the script. These adjustments helped pave big dividends, as they went from hitting .186 in the first set to .378 in the second, thanks to Carli Snyder, who notched five kills on a .417 efficiency.

Coming out of halftime, the Valkyries' point of emphasis was to play lose and play for each other. The mindset allowed them to get back to their strong offensive ways, getting out to a 16-11 lead in the third and never looking back the rest of the way. From that point on, the Valkyries carried all the momentum, snapping their three-match losing streak in the process.

"Even with the rough stretch, I felt like tonight we started to get back to playing together and playing lose," outside hitter Courtney Schwan said. "We've gone through some adversity, but it's exciting to see how we'll use it to make us better moving forward."

With the win tonight, the Valkyries have now moved into 3rd place with just 6 matches left to go in the regular season. They'll have their toughest match yet this Saturday as they face a red-hot Atlanta Vibe team who has won nine in a row, tying the Pro Volleyball Federation record for longest winning streak, and eyeing a chance for history against an Orlando team who originally held the record of nine in a row from February 2 to March 9.

