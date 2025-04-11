Omaha Supernovas Clinch Berth in 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Championship

April 11, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







HENDERSON, Nev. - The first-place Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, have officially secured its spot to the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation Championship following Thursday's four-set win over the Vegas Thrill and Orlando's victory over the Grand Rapids Rise.

The Supernovas become the first team in the PVF to clinch their postseason berth and are set to defend its title in Vegas for the PVF Semifinals on Friday, May 9 before the Championship "Match for a Million" on Sunday, May 11 at Lee's Family Forum.

The semifinals are set for 7 p.m. CDT between the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds with the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds to follow at 9:30 p.m. CDT. The two semifinal winners will play at 3 p.m. CDT on Sunday. Both semifinal matches and the championship will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Since a 2-2 start through the first two weeks, the Supernovas have emerged as the PVF's top team, going 14-3 since then while showcasing the league's best defense. Led by league block leader Kaitlyn Hord, Omaha has been dominant at the net, averaging 2.61 blocks per set-second best in the PVF. On the offensive side, superstar outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller has powered a unit that also ranks second in the league. The Oregon product continues to shine, ranking in the top six in both kills and digs.

Following Omaha's win in Vegas, the Supernovas continue their west coast road trip with a visit to the San Diego Mojo on Saturday, April 12 at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 8 p.m. CDT. The match will be streamed live on the PVF YouTube Channel and can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network.

