Game Preview: Omaha Supernovas at San Diego Mojo: April 12, 2025

The San Diego Mojo host the Omaha Supernovas on Saturday, April 12 to close out a two-match homestand.

Game 21: Omaha Supernovas (16-5) at San Diego Mojo (7-14)

San Diego and Omaha will meet for the fourth and final time this regular season when the teams square off at Viejas Arena on Saturday, April 12 at 6 p.m. The Supernovas have won two of the previous three matchups on the year, including a four-set match the last time Omaha was in San Diego on February 20.

Omaha leads the overall series 5-3 with a 4-3 mark in regular season play, while the Mojo have claimed the victory in two of the last three meetings at Viejas Arena.

Omaha has clinched a spot in the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship and arrives in San Diego at the top of the PVF standings.

All-Stars in the House: The match will feature five players who competed in the to the Inaugural PVF All-Star Match. Mojo middle blocker Ronika Stone and libero Shara Venegas represented San Diego, while Novas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and libero Camila Gómez competed for Omaha.

Saturday marks Military Appreciation Night for the Mojo and the first 1,000 active duty and retired military members will receive a one-of-a-kind Military Appreciation Challenge Coin. The Mojo will also be wearing military-themed jerseys, and fans have an opportunity to bid on the game-worn jersey of their favorite player.

The game will air locally on KUSI and stream on YouTube.

Tanner Collins (play-by-play) and Lori Thomas (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

The San Diego Mojo dropped a heartbreaker to the Atlanta Vibe on Tuesday night, falling in five sets at Viejas Arena. The Mojo led the match with 15 blocks and seven aces. San Diego's seven service aces were a season high and equaled the franchise record.

Newcomer Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani was the leading scorer for San Diego in her home debut with the Mojo, tallying 16 points by posting a team-high 14 kills and adding two service aces while also collecting six digs. Middle blocker Regan Pittman continued to be a dominant presence in the middle of the Mojo lineup, collecting six blocks, six kills and a pair of aces for a 14-point night, while fellow middle blocker Ronika Stone had 10 points behind six blocks and four kills.

Maya Tabron had another impact performance, collecting 12 points with nine kills, a block, and two aces. Setter Sarah Sponcil registered her third-straight double-double, leading the team with 41 assists and 16 digs.

Tabron has been a sensation for the Mojo the last six matches, scoring in double-digits in each contest, including a pair of 20-plus point scoring efforts, while filling up the stat sheet in kills, digs and blocks. She currently ranks in the top nine in set averages for points (3.62/8th), kills (3.00/9th), blocks (0.49/9th) and digs (2.83/9th).

Dahlke continues to be one of the premier players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking among the top 10 in kills (262/6th), kills per set (3.51/8th), points (286/7th) and points per set (3.81/7th).

Stone remains a force among middle blockers in the league, ranking fourth total blocks (50) and sixth in blocks per set (0.61), while ranking 10th in kill percentage (39.9%).

Pittman is one of the best middles in the league, topping the PVF with a blocks per set average of 0.96 per frame while her 45 total blocks are fifth.

Libero Shara Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.85 digs per set with 300 total digs, the third-best marks in the PVF in both categories.

San Diego is one of the best defensive teams in the league, ranking second in the PVF with 17.12 digs per set. The Mojo middles have San Diego ranked third in the PVF in blocks, averaging 2.52 blocks per set. The Mojo has had at least 10 blocks in 10 of the last 11 games, including 15 in the last matchup against Atlanta.

Omaha Supernovas Outlook

The Novas became the first team to claim a spot in the PVF Championship after a four-set victory over the Vegas Thrill on Thursday. Thursday's win mark a PVF-record seventh consecutive road victory for Omaha. After starting the season with a 2-2 record, the Supernovas are 14-3 and have won eight of the last nine matches.

Opposite Kelsie Payne had a career-high 27 points on 22 kills with a .396 hitting percentage, 11 digs, four blocks and one ace. Outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller finished with 13 kills, 12 digs and one block and Ally Batenhorst totaled 12 kills, 10 digs and one ace. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord chipped added three blocks to move her league-leading total to 70 on the season, matching the PVF single-season record.

The Supernovas hit .274 as a squad with 13 blocks and five aces. Omaha's defense limited Vegas to a .155 team clip while the Thrill posted seven blocks and five aces.

Nuneviller is among the top scorers in the league, ranking first in kills per set (3.84) and fourth in kills (292), points (314) and points per set (4.13). Hord leads the PVF in total blocks (70) and is second in blocks per set (0.93), while ranking seventh in hitting percentage (.319).

Reagan Cooper (4.19 points/set) and Brooke Nuneviller (4.11 points/set) are among the top scorers in the league. Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson is fifth in the PVF in total assists (674) and assists per set (9.77).

A pair of Omaha players rank in the top 10 in digs and digs per set. Camila Gómez leads the Novas and ranks second in the PVF with 305 digs and 4.01 per set., and Nuneviller is sixth in total digs (263) and tied for fourth in digs per set (3.46).

