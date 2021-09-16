BlueClaws Rally, Win 8-6 Thursday in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY - The BlueClaws scored four times in the ninth inning to come from behind and top Brooklyn 8-6 on Thursday at Maimonides Park, with DJ Stewart's RBI single in the ninth serving as the game winner.

The BlueClaws (55-60) have taken two of the first three from the Cyclones (46-69) and have won six of their last seven games overall.

Jersey Shore got two walks and a single to start the ninth inning, trailing 5-4. With nobody out and the bases loaded, Nicolas Torres struck out but Jonathan Guzman scampered home on a wild pitch to tie the game.

Stewart then followed with an RBI single to put the BlueClaws ahead and Carlos De La Cruz added an RBI double.

The win was the fourth for the BlueClaws this year that they've trailed heading into the ninth inning. Carlos Francisco (1-1), who got the last out of the eighth, earned the win despite allowing one run in the ninth.

The BlueClaws took an early lead on a first inning RBI triple from DJ Stewart. They would add a run on a throwing error in the third to go up 3-1. Then in the seventh, Johan Rojas tripled in a run to put the BlueClaws up 3-1. Nicolas Torres drove in another run on a groundout to give the BlueClaws a 4-1 lead.

Brooklyn got back in the game, getting a run in the seventh on a base hit by Wilmer Reyes. Then in the eighth, they plated three runs to take the lead, all charged to Gabriel Yanez. Branden Fryman tied the game with an RBI single and Reyes put the Cyclones ahead 5-4 with an RBI single.

Jersey Shore starter Griff McGarry, the Phillies fifth round pick this year from the University of Virginia, gave up one run over 3.2 innings and struck out four while walking five. Aidan Anderson threw 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Johan Rojas had three hits for Jersey Shore while Stewart and Jonathan Guzman had two apiece.

The teams have three more games in Brooklyn this weekend, the final three games of the 2021 regular season.

