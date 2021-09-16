Groshans, Greenville Wins, 4-3, in 12 Innings

Aberdeen, M.D. - The Drive scored a run in the ninth inning to tie the game then in the 12th inning while tied once again Jaxx Groshans singled home the winning run to give Greenville a 4-3 victory at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Thursday night.

With a runner on second base to begin the frame, Groshans stepped to the plate with one out and lined an RBI single up the middle to score Jake MacKenzie.

The offense combined for seven hits and two doubles. Groshans, Elih Marrero and Joe Davis each tallied an RBI. Wil Dalton had a game-high three hits to go along with a double. Tyler Dearden had two hits and a double.

Brendan Nail tallied the win as he pitched 2.0 innings in relief. He allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk with three strikeouts. Oddanier Mosqueda earned the save after striking out the side in the 12th, his only frame.

Brandon Walter started for Greenville and did not factor into the decision. He tossed 5.0 innings and relented just one run on two hits and no walks while fanning eight. It's the second-straight start he's struck out eight. Additionally, he has allowed just one earned run over his last three starts, 15 innings.

Xavier Moore took the loss as he relented the unearned run in the 12th.

The Ironbirds quickly took a 1-0 lead in the first on a Ryne Ogren RBI single.

But Greenville tied it two innings later in the third. Dalton led off the frame with a double. He advanced to third on a throwing error by the left fielder. The next batter, Marrero, skied a fly ball to left for a sac fly.

After no score from the fourth to the sixth innings, the Ironbirds took the lead, 2-1, in the bottom of the seventh behind an RBI single from Dylan Harris.

Greenville tied it again, 2-2, in the top of the ninth inning to force extras. Dearden got the inning going with a leadoff double. He got to third on a wild pitch. Howlett then walked. Davis followed that with an RBI groundout to third.

In the top of the 10th, the Drive plated a run to take their first lead of the game, 3-2. With Tyler Esplin starting at second base, Marrero grounded out for the second out of the inning, pushing Esplin to third. And with Nick Sogard at the plate, Esplin came around to score on a wild pitch.

However, the Ironbirds also scored a run in the 10th on an RBI single by Maverick Handley to send the game to the 11th.

Neither team scored in the 11th frame.

Then Groshans drove home the winning run in the 12th.

Game four is set for 7:05 Friday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium. The Drive are scheduled to throw Yusniel Padron-Artiles while the Ironbirds are slated to start Zach Peek.

