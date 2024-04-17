BlueClaws Batter Cyclones on Wednesday, 9-0

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - Jersey Shore erupted for six runs in the bottom of the third inning, propelling the BlueClaws to a convincing 9-0 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday evening from ShoreTown Ballpark.

Despite only three hits in the inning, Jersey Shore (7-4) capitalized massively.

3B Zach Arnold singled and CF Cade Fergus walked to start the inning before a wild pitch moved them to second and third. With one out, RF Leandro Pineda tapped a ground ball to first. The toss home to get the lead runner was late, giving the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead on the fielder's choice.

1B Felix Reyes brought in another run with a force out at second before LF Hendry Mendez singled and SS Bryan Rincon walked to load the bases. 2B Otto Kemp was plunked in the hand to bring another tally, stretching Jersey Shore's cushion to 3-0.

Following a pitching change and a wild pitch that forced in the fourth run of the inning, C Jordan Dissin capped the six-run frame with a two-RBI knock to left-center.

The BlueClaws added another run in the fourth on a balk and capped the scoring with two in the fifth on an Arnold base knock.

RHP Starlyn Castillo did not allow a run over three innings in his second start of the season for Jersey Shore but did not qualify for the win. RHP Jack Dallas (1-0) earned his first win with two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

RHP Nolan McLean (0-1) was handed his first defeat of the year for Brooklyn (4-7). The 22-year-old pitched better than his final line showed, yielding six runs on just two hits with four strikeouts in 2.2 innings.

Brooklyn will try and return to the win column in game three of the series on Thursday. RHP Noah Hall (0-2, 20.77) is scheduled to make his third start of the season for Brooklyn. Jersey Shore is expected to counter with RHP Jean Cabrera (2-0, 0.90). The first pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is slated for 6:35 p.m.

