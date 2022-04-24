Blue Wahoos Top Biscuits, 4-1

April 24, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







PENSACOLA, FLO. - The Blue Wahoos (6-9) tied the series in the finale Sunday afternoon defeating the Montgomery Biscuits (7-7), 4-1.

A deep double hit into left by Luis Aviles Jr. brought Griffin Conine home from first base to score 1-0. Aviles Jr. found his way around the bases and back home to score after a RBI-single to center from Santiago Chavez. The Blue Wahoo lead to improved to 2-0

A Jordan Qsar double was thrown on target by Aviles Jr. home to throw Witherspoon out at the plate to prevent the Biscuits' first run. The Biscuits still prevailed to get on the board as Roberto Alvarez sent Qsar home on a ground ball single to right. The Biscuits cut the deficit to 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth.

With runners at the corners, Blue Wahoos Troy Johnston hit an RBI-single to bring Victor Victor Mesa home. In the next at-bat, Conine helped add to the Wahoo lead with a RBI-double that sent McIntosh home and get further in control with a 4-1 lead going into the sixth.

The rest of the game was smooth sailing for the Blue Wahoos as they maintained the lead and allowed only one hit for the rest of the game. Hock picked up the save as the series concluded in a tie. The Biscuits fall back to .500 and remain second in the Southern League South Division two games behind the Biloxi Shuckers.

The Biscuits return to Montgomery for their homestand vs the Mississippi Braves when Evan McKendry duels A.J Puckett on Autism Awareness Night supporting Easter Seals of Central Alabama on Tuesday, April 26th at 6:35 PM

The rest of the series will include Military Appreciation Night presented by WOW! Fireworks on Wednesday, April 27th; Craft Beer Night with T-Shirt Giveaway and Thirsty Thursday on Thursday, April 28th; Korean Heritage Night #1 feat. Kimchi Hat Giveaway pres. by Pulmuone on Friday, April 29th; "Fan vs. Food" Challenge & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 30th; and Kids Lunchbox Giveaway pres. by the Montgomery Area Food Bank on Sunday, April 31st.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.