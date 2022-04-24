Barons Too Much for Shuckers as Biloxi Drops Finale 7-3

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (9-6) drop the series finale against the Birmingham Barons (7-8) by a score of 7-3 at Regions Field on Sunday afternoon.

For the fifth time in the series, the Shuckers scored first with a Luis Urias RBI groundout to score Noah Campbell in the opening inning. Lenyn Sosa hit his first home run in the bottom of the first inning over the Shuckers' bullpen in left center to tie the game.

After both starters found their groove, Garrett Mitchell tugged a two-run home run just inside the foul pole to hand the Shuckers back a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Mitchell had the game-winning home run in the ninth inning on Friday night. Robbie Hitt (L, 0-1) entered the game in the bottom half of that inning and the Barons scratched across four runs, highlighted by back-to-back RBI singles from Alex Destino and J.J. Muno. The right-handed pitcher had not allowed a run since 8/27/21 vs Pensacola, and they were the first earned runs allowed by Hitt since 7/28/21 vs Montgomery.

Felix Paulino (W, 1-1) struck out three in two scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Barons. In two appearances during the series, the 27-year-old struck out nine batters in 4 2/3 innings. The Barons bullpen shutout the Shuckers over the final four innings to cap off the Barons 7-3 win.

Shuckers' starter Carlos Luna tossed four innings and allowed just one run while striking out three in his third start of the season. For the second straight night, Cam Devanney tallied a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 with a double.

Biloxi returns home to MGM Park on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Shuckers send LHP Andy Otero (1-0, 3.86) to the hill opposite Wahoos RHP George Soriano (0-1, 1.13). First pitch is set for 6:35 PM and the game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

