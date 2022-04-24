Michael Harris II Blasts his First M-Braves Homer in 10-Inning Loss to Lookouts

April 24, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves mounted another comeback on Sunday afternoon to take the lead but would falter late in a 9-5 extra-inning loss to Chattanooga at Trustmark Park. Michael Harris II recorded two hits, including his first Double-A home run in the loss.

M-Braves starter Freddy Tarnok used 26 pitches in a two-run top of the first inning, which handed the Lookouts a quick 2-0 lead. Michael Siani and Quincy McAfee singled to begin the frame, then later Siani scored on a wild pitch and McAfeeon a double by TJ Hopkins.

In the second inning, Chattanooga (9-6) made it 4-0 when Isiah Gilliam led off with a triple and scored on an RBI single by Siani. Hopkins logged his ninth RBI in 11 innings with a sacrifice fly scoring Francisco Urbaez for the fourth run.

Hayden Deal relieved Tarnok after 2.0 innings and four runs allowed on five hits, walking three and striking out two. Deal kept the M-Braves (4-11) in the game with 3.0 shutout innings on two hits.

The M-Braves sent nine batters to the plate in a five-run third inning to take the lead. Jefrey Ramos and Riley Delgado singled ahead of Harris II, and the Braves top prospect sent a fly ball into the Farm Bureau Grill in right for his first M-Braves homer, trimming the Chattanooga lead to 4-3. Harris II has safely reached base in all 15 M-Braves games, hitting in 13. He leads the team with 13 RBI and six stolen bases, boasting a .317 batting average. Drew Lugbauer added an RBI double to plate Luke Waddell, and then Lugbauer scored when Jacob Pearson reached on an error at first base to give Mississippi a 5-4 lead.

Coleman Huntley relieved Deal and worked 2.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts, including striking out the side in the seventh.

The game stayed at 5-4 until the eighth inning. Siani blasted an Odalvi Javier pitch over the right-field wall for a game-tying homer.

In the top of the 10th, Siani started the frame at second base and came home on a one-out single by Matt McLain. Then, after a strikeout of Hopkins, the Lookouts recorded three straight RBI hits to take a 9-5 advantage. The M-Braves couldn't score in the bottom half.

Justin Maese (L, 0-1) suffered the loss, while, Stevie Branche (W, 1-0) earned the win for Chattanooga. The Lookouts won despite stranding a season high 16 runners on base.

Delgado, Harris II, and Waddell recorded two hits each, while Lugbauer reached safely three times.

Chattanooga won four of six in the series, and the two teams will meet again in the second week in May in Chattanooga.

The M-Braves will enjoy a day off on Monday and are back in action on Tuesday in Montgomery. RHP AJ Puckett will make the start in game one for the M-Braves against RHP Evan McKendry. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park May 3-8 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or by calling 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.