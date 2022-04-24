Barons Win Final Game in Series against Shuckers

The Barons capped off their best series of the season with a 7-3 win over the Shuckers. Birmingham took five of the six games in the series.

Davis Martin got the start for the Barons, throwing four innings and only giving up one run. That run came in the first inning, and then Martin worked out of a jam with runners on second and third in the second inning.

Birmingham picked Martin up in the bottom of the first inning with Lenyn Sosa's first home run of the season.

Garrett Davila was the first man out of the pen to replace Martin. He gave up two runs in two innings of work. Both of the runs he allowed came in the fifth inning. One frame later, Birmingham got four runs. Craig Dedelow got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Then Alex Destino brought in two runs with a single. Dedelow was then plated with a J.J. Muno RBI single, his second run batted in in as many days.

Birmingham got insurance in the seventh inning with an Alex Destino home run and a Tyler Neslony RBI single.

Felix Paulino was given the win in two innings of relief. The righty did not allow a run and struck out three batters.

The Barons are off on Monday and start a road series with the Trash Pandas on Tuesday. Scott Blewett (0-0, 8.31) gets the start for Birmingham. Brent Kerry (0-0, 2.81) is the probable starter for Rocket City. First pitch is set for 6:05 CT.

