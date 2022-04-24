Smokies Fall 6-4 to Rocket City in Series Finale
April 24, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
KODAK, Ten. - The Tennessee Smokies (8-6) lost 6-4 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (9-6) in Sunday's series finale at Smokies Stadium. The two teams split their six-game series.
Rocket City claimed a short-lived 2-0 lead in the third inning thanks to a two-run home run from Braxton Martinez. In the bottom of the third, the Smokies' Christopher Morel smoked his third home run of the season, a two-run blast, and tied the game 2-2.
The Smokies then took the lead for the first time in the fourth. After a leadoff single from Nelson Maldonado, Chase Strumpf stroked a two-run blast over the wall in left and put Tennessee on top 4-2.
However, the Smokies relinquished their lead in the sixth inning. After two walks in the inning, Jose Gomez hit a three-run home run for Rocket City and put the Trash Pandas on top for good. They added another run in the seventh and clinched the series split with a 6-4 final.
Danis Correa (0-1) donned the loss for the Smokies while Rocket City's Luke Murphy (2-1) picked up the win in relief.
The Smokies now hit the road for a 12-game road trip to Chattanooga and Birmingham. Tennessee faces the Lookouts on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. where Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will get the start. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.
The Smokies return home on Tuesday, May 10 against the Montgomery Biscuits for Peanut Free Night presented by the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center. Fans can get tickets to all Smokies home games by calling (865) 286-2300 or by visiting smokiesbaseball.com.
