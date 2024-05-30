Blue Jays Tie Game in 9th, Beat Mets 5-4 in 10 Innings

May 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







DUNEDIN, Fla. - The Dunedin Blue Jays walked off the St. Lucie Mets for the second straight game with a 5-4 win in 10 innings on Thursday.

Blue Jays first baseman Cristian Feliz hit a game-tying home run to lead off the ninth then took a four pitch walk with the bases loaded in the 10 th inning to force home the winning run.

The loss spoiled a great performance by Mets starting pitcher Jack Wenninger. Wenninger dominated over 7.0 innings and struck out a career-high 12 batters. He did not issue a walk. Wenninger allowed two earned runs, both solo homers. He struck out nine of 11 hitters from the third inning through the sixth inning.

The Mets hit three home runs. Boston Baro crushed a two-run shot in the third inning, his first of the year, to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

Ronald Hernandez launched a 425-foot home run off Blue Jays starter Grant Rogers in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Jeffry Rosa followed with his third home run of the season to make it 4-2 Mets. Hernandez and Rosa became the first Mets to hit back-to-back homers this season.

The Blue Jays scratched across a crucial unearned run in the seventh. Feliz reached on a throwing error by Mets first baseman Yohairo Cuevas. Two batters later with two outs Nicolas Deschamps hit a RBI double to make it a 4-3 game.

Mets reliever Jeremy Peguero struck out three batters in the eighth inning to escape a jam, but he fell behind Feliz 3-1 to start the ninth and surrendered a towering homer that tied the game 4-4.

Blue Jays reliever Kai Peterson struck out all three batters in the top of the 10 th to keep the Mets from scoring the free runner from second base.

Victor Arias started the bottom of the 10 th at second base. He moved to third base on a ground out to short. Mets reliever Miguel Alfonseca intentionally walked Peyton Williams to set up runners at the corners. But then Alfonseca threw four straight balls to walk Alexis Hernandez to load the bases. He then threw four consecutive balls to Feliz to push home the winning run.

It was the ninth walk-off loss suffered by the Mets through their 27 road games.

The Mets lost their eighth consecutive game and have lost 22 of their last 24 games. They dropped to 0-11 in one-run games on the road.

The Mets (14-34) and Blue Jays (25-23) play the fourth game of their series at TD Ballpark on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.