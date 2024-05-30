Thursday's Mussels-Marauders Game Postponed
May 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday night's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the Bradenton Marauders has been postponed due to inclement weather at Hammond Stadium.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. Gate will open at 3:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.
Friday night's 7:05 p.m. game remains as scheduled.
All tickets to Thursday's game can be redeemed for a ticket to any future 2024 Mighty Mussels game.
