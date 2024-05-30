Marauders-Mighty Mussels Postponed on Thursday Night

FORT MYERS, FL - Thursday's regularly-scheduled game between the Bradenton Marauders and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels has been postponed due to inclement weather at Hammond Stadium. The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon comprising of two seven-inning games beginning at 4pm.

The Marauders and Mighty Mussels continue their series on Friday night from Hammond Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

