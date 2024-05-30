Tortugas Edged 2-1 on Thursday Night

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- A tie-breaking solo home run in the top of the sixth was the difference as the Jupiter Hammerheads edged the Daytona Tortugas 2-1 on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Jupiter (27-21) has now won the first three games of the series as Daytona (22-26) has now dropped four in a row, stranding nine runners on base in the contest.

The first three innings were scoreless, though not without opportunities for Daytona. The Tortugas had two on with two outs in the second and two on and one down in the third, but both times, Jupiter starter Eliazar Dishmey buckled down and escaped trouble.

On the other side, Daytona starter Jose Montero turned in three scoreless innings, allowing just a pair of singles, while striking out three and not allowing a run.

In the fourth, Anyer Laureano came on and issued a leadoff walk. With one down, a single and a second walk loaded the bases with one out. John Cruz then bounced a grounder to first that brought home Jesus Hernandez with the game's first run.

Daytona, though, had an immediate answer. With two outs, Carter Graham drew a walk, then scooted all the way home when Jack Moss sliced a double to left. Moss' two-bagger evened the score at 1-1.

In the fifth, Laureano again found himself in trouble as three straight singles with one out loaded the bases once more. This time, though, the right-hander induced a pop-up, then struck out Brock Vradenburg looking on a 3-2 pitch to end the inning.

Daytona then mounted a threat as Sammy Stafura legged out a leadoff double, chasing Dishmey in the process. Chris Mokma entered and induced a pop-up, but then walked the next two batters to load the bases. He then buckled down an picked up a strikeout before filling the count to Malvin Valdez. On the 3-2 pitch, Valdez lifted a drive to left-center than center fielder Colby Shade ran down shy of the warning track to end the inning.

In the top of the sixth, Dylan Simmons came on for Daytona. However, Shade stepped in and pulled Simmons' second pitch over the left-field fence for a solo home run to put Jupiter in front.

At that point, pitching fully took control as Simmons (2-2) retired five of his last six batters over 2.0 innings of work, while Gabriel Aguilera spun 2.0 scoreless frames while allowing just one baserunner to keep the Hammerheads in check.

However, Daytona's offense was held down as Mokma (2-0) threw a scoreless sixth and Delvis Alegre did the same in the seventh. A two-out error in the eighth put Valdez at second, but Graham flied to right to end that opportunity. Daytona then went down in order in the ninth against Yeuris Jimenez to finish a 2-1 defeat.

The Tortugas will play game four of the series against Jupiter on Friday night. Daytona will start RHP Brian Edgington (1-3, 3.73) against Jupiter LHP Keyner Benitez (0-0, 0.00). Tomorrow will be our second Copa de la Diversion contest as Daytona takes the field as the Rumberos. Special Rumberos-themed food and drink specials will be available tomorrow night. First pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv/Bally Live with Brennan Mense beginning at 6:20 p.m.

